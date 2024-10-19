Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE ZETA opened at $27.91 on Friday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $4,113,000. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

