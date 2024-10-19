Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $721,566.80 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $721,566.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,671.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,871 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $740,532.52.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99.

On Thursday, September 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $59,919.20.

On Thursday, July 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.