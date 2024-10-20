1,011,341 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Purchased by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,011,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,415,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.72% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $25.96 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

