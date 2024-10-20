10,841 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

