16,822 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $134.32 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

