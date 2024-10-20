20,333 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

