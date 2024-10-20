20,373 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VWO stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

