390 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $425,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $611.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $614.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $578.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

