3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.87. 166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

3i Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

