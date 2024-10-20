3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in 3M by 218.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after buying an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,015.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after buying an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,641. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.73.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

