4,687 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.