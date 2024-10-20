527 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 21.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $393.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.86 and a 200 day moving average of $350.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $403.60.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
