528 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $453.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $455.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.63.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

