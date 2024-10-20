52,951 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,104,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP opened at $101.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.82.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

