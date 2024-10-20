7,943 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.42. 558,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.