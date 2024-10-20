8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CAO Sells $15,252.64 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $15,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,179.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 146.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 98,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Stories

