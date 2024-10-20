8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CAO Sells $15,252.64 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $15,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,179.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
8X8 Stock Performance
Shares of EGHT stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
