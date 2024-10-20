AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 139,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

