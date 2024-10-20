AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.