AA Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,044,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 129,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after buying an additional 76,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $143.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.99.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.