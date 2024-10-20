AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $990.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,040.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

