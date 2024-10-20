AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 56,035 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

