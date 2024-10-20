AA Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $49,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.50. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

