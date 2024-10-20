Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 739 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHX opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

