Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

