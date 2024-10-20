Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Republic Services by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.65.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

