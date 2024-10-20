Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,334 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

DocuSign stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,554 shares of company stock worth $23,129,150. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

