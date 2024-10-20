Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.58.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $247.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.