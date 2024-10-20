AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Decreased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average is $177.74.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

