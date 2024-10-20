Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.75. 41,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,792. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

