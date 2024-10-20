Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,080,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,964,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,899,689.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,266.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,265.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 5,090 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,899,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,266.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $8,282,341. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $376.86 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $236.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.18.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

