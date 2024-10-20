Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,451 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.