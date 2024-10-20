Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after acquiring an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 62,578 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 357,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

PRU opened at $127.40 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

