Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 291,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

