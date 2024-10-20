Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

