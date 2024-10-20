Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,023,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 583,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,824,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $298.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates



Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

