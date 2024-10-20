Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,048 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 128.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

