Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19), reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Acme United

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $128,731.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,290.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Acme United during the second quarter worth $209,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACU shares. Singular Research upgraded Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

