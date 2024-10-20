Aevo Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Aevo has a total market cap of $335.42 million and $49.49 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aevo has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00257042 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

