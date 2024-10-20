Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.67.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.73. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$45.96 and a 1-year high of C$64.51. The company has a market cap of C$913.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of C$351.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

