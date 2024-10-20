Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

