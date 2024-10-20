Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 49,732 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 1.2% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.00% of CBRE Group worth $763,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.68. 1,509,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,721. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.