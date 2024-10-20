Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 341,846 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,846 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.86% of American Electric Power worth $466,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in American Electric Power by 12.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.69. 3,111,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.