Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 8.36% of J&J Snack Foods worth $278,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.58. The company had a trading volume of 119,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $176.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.62.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $125,835.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

