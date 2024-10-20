Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 127,847 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $215,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $296,178,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $290,842,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,923,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $960,885,000 after buying an additional 1,331,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.97. 23,822,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,453,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

