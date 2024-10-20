Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 71,168 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.37% of Vertiv worth $137,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vertiv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 624,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,099,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 180.8% during the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 598,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. 4,167,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

