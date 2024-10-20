Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $337,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $13.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,079.79. 230,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,034.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,763.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

