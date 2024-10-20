Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

