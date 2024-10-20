Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,353 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.