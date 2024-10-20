Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

