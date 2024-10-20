Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

XBI opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

